ID @ Xbox Summer Spotlight: over 30 indie games coming to PC and Xbox, here are the videos

Microsoft packs six videos full of gameplay scenes from the more than 30 indie games arriving on PC and console thanks to the ID @ Xbox program.
L'Summer Spotlight Series digital event highlights all those projects that have been developed by independent software houses that have decided to join the ID @ Xbox program to receive, in doing so, external support from the US giant and the guarantee of complete integration in the whole family of Windows and Xbox PC platforms and systems, including the future Xbox Series X nextgen console.
To make order in the sea of news and surprises reserved for us by the Summer Spotlight, the event organizers decided to "strategically" divide the gameplay trailers into six videos that allow us to familiarize ourselves with each project presented, by SkateBird to EverSpace 2 passing through The Ascent e The Universim.
Summer Spotlight 1
- SkateBird
- Spellbreak
- The Falconeer
- The Forgotten City
- Trash Sailors
- Call of the Sea
- Dead Static Drive
- Welcome to Elk
Summer Spotlight 2
- Carrion
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Lobby: The Dark Wild
- Black Book
- No straight roads
Summer Spotlight 3
- Everspace 2
- foregone
- Going Under
- Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game
- Paradise Lost
Summer Spotlight 4
- ScourgeBringer
- Phogs!
- Psikodelya
- Sail Forth
- Super Meat Boy Forever
Summer Spotlight 5
- The Ascent
- Cake Bash
- The Riftbreaker
- The Universim
- Cyber Shadow
Summer Spotlight 6
- Knight Squad 2
- Boomerang Fu
- VoidTrain
- Wintermoor Tactics Club
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
- Backbone
At the top and bottom of the news you will find all the videos of the Summer Spotlight event dedicated to ID @ Xbox games supported by Microsoft and destined to arrive in the next months on Windows 10, Xbox One and Xbox Series X PCs.
