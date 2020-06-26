ID @ Xbox Summer Spotlight: over 30 indie games coming to PC and Xbox, here are the videos

Share it:

As the debate about the latest Halo Infinite teaser grows on the net, Microsoft packs six videos full of gameplay scenes from the more than 30 indie games arriving on PC and console thanks to the ID @ Xbox program.

L'Summer Spotlight Series digital event highlights all those projects that have been developed by independent software houses that have decided to join the ID @ Xbox program to receive, in doing so, external support from the US giant and the guarantee of complete integration in the whole family of Windows and Xbox PC platforms and systems, including the future Xbox Series X nextgen console.

To make order in the sea of ​​news and surprises reserved for us by the Summer Spotlight, the event organizers decided to "strategically" divide the gameplay trailers into six videos that allow us to familiarize ourselves with each project presented, by SkateBird to EverSpace 2 passing through The Ascent e The Universim.

Summer Spotlight 1

SkateBird

Spellbreak

The Falconeer

The Forgotten City

Trash Sailors

Call of the Sea

Dead Static Drive

Welcome to Elk

Summer Spotlight 2

Carrion

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Lobby: The Dark Wild

Black Book

No straight roads

Summer Spotlight 3

Everspace 2

foregone

Going Under

Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game

Paradise Lost

Summer Spotlight 4

ScourgeBringer

Phogs!

Psikodelya

Sail Forth

Super Meat Boy Forever

Summer Spotlight 5

The Ascent

Cake Bash

The Riftbreaker

The Universim

Cyber ​​Shadow

Summer Spotlight 6

Knight Squad 2

Boomerang Fu

VoidTrain

Wintermoor Tactics Club

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

Backbone

At the top and bottom of the news you will find all the videos of the Summer Spotlight event dedicated to ID @ Xbox games supported by Microsoft and destined to arrive in the next months on Windows 10, Xbox One and Xbox Series X PCs.