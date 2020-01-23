Id Software and Nintendo have talked about including Doomguy in Smash Bros. Ultimate

The director of the new Eternal Doom has wanted to address the possibility that the legendary and ultraviolent protagonist of the Doom franchise (known as Doomguy) is part of the extensive staff of invited fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Recently there have been rumors that talked about this demon slayer as part of one of the future Challenger Pack of the Nintendo game. When asked if there was any truth in these rumors, the manager responded "I do not know. We have asked them".

"We've had … I don't know who has talked to who, but we've discussed it with them. We have a great relationship since DOOM 2016 arrived on Nintendo Switch and that. We have great people here but it's one of those things that makes you think 'Wouldn't it be cool?' But it never ends in something serious, so we'll see",

Stratton clarifies that in Nintendo they have not requested the permits to use the character. In the same way he said that in id Software they are more than open to the matter if there is chaos.