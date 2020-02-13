"I'd rather sweep the streets": Alfredo Adame must apologize to his ex after demand and he refuses

Share it:

Who still gives what to talk between so much controversy is the actor Alfredo Adame; Now he made a statement that caused confusion.

The soap opera exgallan was in an interview with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante and announced how the legal process of the actress is going Diana Golden against him.

Alfredo Adame He offensively called the actress with whom she had a marriage several years ago, to which she responded to the law and made an accusation for "moral damage."

Thus, the judge determined that the actor should publicly apologize to the media in which he accused his wife of being a drug lord and of having sagging breasts.

Although the law made this request, Adame said he was not willing to apologize since he was "offended" in this situation.

So the actor refused to offer an apology to his ex-wife

A judge forced Alfredo Adame to offer an apology for all the offenses he made to his ex-wife.

“She attacked me, offended me and disrespected me; I answered him and he didn't like it anymore. Then he attacked me again and I didn't know if it was because I said alcoholic and drug addict, ”said the actor.

Despite the judge's request, because no evidence was presented, the lawyers of Alfredo Adame They made the necessary processes so that it was not necessary for him to offer an apology.

“I don't have to offer any apology or apologize, and if so, I prefer to sweep streets than to apologize. He attacked me, bothered me, offended me, bothered me, ”said the actor.

With information from First Hand