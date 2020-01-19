“I'd rather not talk to you”: Natalia Téllez has an embarrassing moment during ‘Divine Net’ (VIDEO)

Share it:

Natalia Téllez spent a shameful moment on the show Divine Net when he had to call a person and he said "I'd rather not talk to you."

During Wednesday's broadcast, the conductors made their traditional game, in which they answer awkward questions or perform a challenge.

The young woman decided to perform a dynamic and called her cousin, since I had to invite a relative with whom I didn't get along to eat, but before he explained that they did not have the best relationship.

Although I knew the proposal to hang out together, Natalia was very lively since he thought it would be fun, but he immediately realized otherwise.

From the beginning his cousin didn't know who was talking to him and when he recognized her he didn't have his registered phone number.

What nat? (…) Sorry, it's obvious that I don't have your cell phone stored. ”

Natalie She was surprised, but mentioned that it is understandable since they had been away, but her cousin interrupted her drastically and asked if she wanted anything. Again, the driver tried to take it in the best way and joked.

Yes, I wanted to borrow money because I'm very short, it's not true, I just wanted to know if we could reconnect, how is your life? You had a boyfriend, didn't you? I saw it in Face.

But his interlocutor was not funny and He made it clear that he didn't want to talk to her.

Son, Nat, I'm working and the truth is, if you don't have anything to tell me about what happened the last time we met, I'd rather not talk to you. ”

The program collaborator tried to remember what she had supposedly done to her cousin, but could not, and asked.

But I don't remember, what happened? Sorry, according to me, we haven't seen each other for a long time, but I don't think something bad happened. ”

With a higher tone, the cousin gave details about the malicious act that Tellez supposedly did.

No, well, it is no accident that we have not seen each other for a long time. That is, families do not take a distance, just like that. I think, as long as you don't take responsibility for what you did to me in front of all my friends, I prefer that we leave it there. ”

At the end Nat apologized, although he never remembered what he had done, and managed to mention something about a dinner, but his relative just said goodbye.

"No, nothing, that I remember, nothing more distance, but how I was very angry right?", the driver replied to her companions, when they questioned her about the problem.

(Video posted on December 12, 2019 by Unicable)

