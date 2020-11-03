“I’d like to play a Call of Duty character”

In addition to his role in The Boys, one of Amazon’s most successful original series to date, Claudia Doumit has expressed a desire to become part of a possible live-action Call of Duty.

The actress has already held the role of Farah Karim, first introduced as one of the three playable protagonists of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and who later reappeared in Call of Duty: Warzone. During an interview with Comicbook, Claudia Doumit has stated that she would be thrilled to be dealing with this character again totally different from that of Victoria Neuman.

“I love her, she’s really incredible, if only the producers of The Boys gave us a little thought it would be extraordinary. I’d love to play Farah too, let’s make that happen.”

Meanwhile Claudia Doumit has been promoted as a regular in The Boys 3, as well as Colby Minifie, the interpreter of Ashley Barrett. The third season will also see the participation of Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy, a character that will surely give a hard time to the legendary Homelander. He will be the leader of a crazy team of superheroes, a distorted version of the Avengers who will stand up to the Seven. Meanwhile, take a look at this amazing video that shows an imaginary clash between Homelander and Superman.