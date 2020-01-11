ID: INVADED, revealed the number of episodes of the new anime of Ei Aoki

Share it:

Ei Aoki, the director of Fate / Zero, is about to return to the limelight after the discreet work on Re: Creators. His next project, ID: INVADED, has already shown itself to the public, receiving conflicting opinions that, despite some perplexities, have nevertheless promoted the debut of the anime.

The dystopian world where the young detective Sakaido wakes up, afflicted by amnesia, revolves around the little girl Kaeru, a dead girl to whom the investigator seems deeply attached. This particular premise, accompanied by a one-hour special, showed the audience the ambitions of the work, the result of a famous and talented director. The slowness of the first episodesin fact, they are the result of an excessive attention to detail by the stories imagined by the team, but which feeds future expectations for the continuation of the series.

Series, therefore, which will continue until the 13th episode, as can be seen from the information available from the home video outputs already organized. The two Blu-Ray releases will also be accompanied by a novel written by the screenwriter of the anime, Otaro Maijo.

However, we would like to remind you that ID: INVADED has also been announced in Italy thanks to the editor Dynit and, therefore, not long before we can admire the deeds of Sakaido on the well-known local portal VVVVID. And what are your expectations for this series? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.