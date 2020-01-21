ID: INVADED director: "Expect great things. Inspiration? Nolan's Inception"

Share it:

Ei Aoki and other staff members at ID: INVADED recently gave an interview to Funimation, the US company that owns the rights to distribute the anime on American soil. During the chat, the director revealed several background stories about the production of the series and its major sources of inspiration.

To the question: "Where did the idea that led to the creation of ID: INVADED come from? And why did you choose to work with Otaro Maijo?"Aoki replied:"We started working on the anime about eight years ago at Studio NAZ. After creating the characters, we understood that it would not be easy to build a story that went exactly where we wanted, so we decided to call Maijo. He said yes and basically we started production from there. As for the story I already had ideas, but when Maijo-san proposed to use a detective as the protagonist we decided to go that way".

Subsequently, the director spoke about his relationship with American films and his main inspirations: "I'll be honest, I love American movies, especially Hollywood movies. I think I have seen many more than any average person. ID: INVADED could actually remember films of the caliber of Inception, Minority Report and Source Code. These types of works have certainly had an impact in the making of the anime".

The staff then concluded by thanking the fans and sending a message: "We started working on this series many years ago, this is not a type of commitment that is usually lavished on a 12/13 episode anime. I hope you can enjoy the fruit of our commitment!".

At the top of the article you can take a look at the full interview with English subtitles. We remind you that ID: INVADED debuted two weeks ago with a one hour special and that the series is currently available in simulcast with Italian subtitles on VVVVID.