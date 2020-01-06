ID: INVADED debuts today with a one-hour special, Ei Aoki on Twitter: "I'm back"

Share it:

Three years after his last job, the Japanese director Ei Aoki (Fate / Zero, Re: Creators) is finally back with ID: INVADED, his new anime halfway between science fiction and the detective. The series debuted today in Japan with a one-hour special, in which the first two episodes were shown.

The anime was met with generally positive reviews, in which the attention to detail and the goodness of the story was emphasized; on the other hand, some users underlined a somewhat too confusing premise and at times excessive slowness. Ei Aoki thanked the fans on Twitter through the post visible at the bottom, saying he was satisfied with the work done.

We remind you that the plot will follow the adventures of the young detective Sakaido, awakened in a strange dystopian world from which it seems impossible to escape. Without memory and knowledge of the new world, Sakaido then begins to investigate the death of the little girl Kaeru, to which he seems to be somehow linked.

The screenplay for the series was written by Otaro Maijo (The Dragon Dentist, Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful) and the character design curated by Atsushi Ikariya (Fate / stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower, Fate / stay night: Unlimited Blade Works). The cast features two sacred monsters of the caliber of Kenjiro Tsuda (Overhaul in My Hero Academia, Joker in Fire Force) e Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner in Attack on Titan, Doppo in Bungo Stray Dogs), respectively as Sakaido and Momoki.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this series? Let us know with a comment. In case you need some more information instead, we advise you to take a look at the launch trailer of ID: INVADED.