Iconic EGOT Winner Rita Moreno Gets Her Own Barbie as She Turns 93

In a remarkable tribute to one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars, Mattel has unveiled a special Barbie doll honoring Rita Moreno, just weeks before her 93rd birthday.

The legendary actress, who broke barriers as the first Latina to win an Academy Award, joins the prestigious Barbie Tribute Collection with a doll that captures her timeless elegance and groundbreaking spirit.

The new Barbie, launching November 20, 2024, features a stunning recreation of Moreno’s historic look from the 1962 Academy Awards ceremony. That unforgettable night saw her win Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in “West Side Story,” marking a watershed moment for Latino representation in Hollywood.

“I was a girl who decided to go for it, and despite the challenges I faced, I never gave up on my dreams,” Moreno shared in her characteristic inspiring tone. Her journey from Puerto Rico to the bright lights of Hollywood serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring performers everywhere.

The doll’s attention to detail is striking, featuring a black-and-gold gown with a strapless sweetheart neckline that pays homage to Moreno’s most iconic red carpet moments. Complete with opera-length gloves and a perfectly styled updo, the Barbie captures the essence of the star’s timeless glamour.

Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie at Mattel, emphasized the significance of this tribute: “She has shattered stereotypes and barriers for Latinas in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Her fierce advocacy for the Latino community and her tireless commitment to pursuing her passions perfectly match Barbie’s mission to inspire the next generation.”

Moreno’s remarkable seven-decade career has earned her the rare EGOT status—winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. Beyond these accolades, she’s received the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2004), the National Medal of Arts (2009), and a Kennedy Center Honor (2015), cementing her legacy as a true entertainment icon.

The 2021 documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” chronicled her extraordinary journey, including the challenges she faced as a pioneering Latina actress in Hollywood.

Through roles in beloved shows like “One Day at a Time” and “Jane the Virgin,” Moreno has consistently championed authentic Latino storytelling while fighting for social justice and equality.

Moreno’s direct input crafted every detail of the doll, ensuring it truly captures her essence. Available for $40 on Mattel’s website, the doll represents more than just a toy—it’s a celebration of perseverance, talent, and the power of dreaming big.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Barbie to bring this doll to life,” Moreno reflected. “I hope it serves as a reminder to embrace your limitless possibilities and pursue your passions because when you embrace them, you’re bound to go far.”

The Rita Moreno Barbie joins other groundbreaking women in the Tribute Collection, including Lucille Ball, Vera Wang, and Laverne Cox. As Moreno approaches her 93rd birthday on December 11, this tribute stands as a testament to her enduring impact on entertainment and culture, inspiring future generations to break barriers and chase their dreams.