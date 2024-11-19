Icon Cher Unveils Raw Truth in New Memoir: From Sonny to Stardom

Cher reveals shocking details about her relationships, career, and the complex dynamics that shaped her journey to stardom in a riveting new memoir that hits shelves this week. The 78-year-old entertainment legend doesn’t hold back as she shares intimate stories about her marriages, family reactions, and personal growth.

Early Love and Family Drama

The “Believe” singer’s relationship with Sonny Bono sparked immediate controversy due to their 11-year age gap. During a candid interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Cher admitted to lying about her age when they first met at a coffee shop in the early 1960s.

“I told him I was 18,” she confessed, adding that her mother threatened to have Bono arrested when she discovered the truth about her underage daughter’s relationship.

Despite the rocky start, their connection was instant and powerful. “Everybody disappeared, and it was just the two of us,” Cher recalled, comparing their first meeting to the iconic romance of Tony and Maria from West Side Story. Despite Bono’s initial lack of attraction, their relationship blossomed into a personal and professional partnership that would forever change popular culture.

Marriage, Music, and Memories

The couple married in 1964, welcoming their child Chaz in 1969. Their television success with “The Sonny & Cher Show” brought them into millions of homes, but behind the scenes, their relationship faced serious challenges. Bono’s struggles with prescription drugs and growing controlling behavior eventually led to their divorce in 1975.

Yet even after their split, Cher maintains a complex perspective on their relationship. “Even as angry as I got with him, there was a bond that I couldn’t break,” she reveals in her memoir. “It was hero worship. We were both striving for this thing, and we loved it so much.”

Finding Love Again with Gregg Allman

Following her divorce from Bono, Cher found love with musician Gregg Allman. Their romance began after a chance meeting at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, where Allman sent her a note addressing her as “dear enchanting lady.”

Allman’s heroin addiction complicated their passionate relationship. “I loved him so much,” Cher reflects. “He was this amazing man who happened to be a heroin addict.”

Legacy and Looking Forward

Today, Cher continues to challenge conventions, particularly in her romantic life. Currently dating music executive Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior, she embraces age-gap relationships from a different perspective. “Men my age were always terrified to approach me,” she explained on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The memoir, titled “Cher: The Memoir, Part One,” represents just the beginning of her story, with a second volume promised for 2025. Beyond the personal revelations, Cher emphasizes a powerful message for young women: “It’s still uphill for women. And to the young women starting out, I say, You’ve gotta be balls to the wall.”

This first installment of her memoir provides an intimate look at the formation of an icon, from her difficult childhood to her emergence as a groundbreaking artist. Through it all, Cher’s resilience and authenticity shine through, reminding readers why she remains relevant and respected after six decades in the spotlight.

Cher’s new memoir hits bookstores on November 19, 2024, published by Harper Collins.