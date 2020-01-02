Sports

Ibrahimovic unleashes madness upon arrival in Milan

January 2, 2020
Edie Perez
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Europe. After passing through the MLS, the Swedish player has returned to the old continent, specifically the Serie A. After announcing last December that he would return one of his former clubs, many rossonero fans They have received him with a great ovation.

"I'm back finally. I am very happy because this is my house. I will make San Siro go crazy like before ", were the words of the player to the fans just get off the plane.

He returns to Milan after seven years

The Swedish striker returns to the Italian club of Milan, in which he already militated seven years ago, with a loan until the end of the season and the possibility of renewing the next campaign, according to the rossonero club announced on Friday on his website.

"I am returning to a club that I respect greatly and to a city that I love. I will fight with my teammates to change the course of this season and focus our goals, "were the first words of" Ibra "collected by the Milanese club.

The Swedish striker had already advanced his signing for the club in which he played from 2010 to 2012 with a photograph on his Instagram account with red eyes like a devil, the team symbol.

Ibra, 38, who was currently without a team, because he separated from the L.A. Galaxy once the Major League season ended, awaits the resurgence of a team that is going through a serious crisis for years and is currently eleventh in the championship.

