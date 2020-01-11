Sports

Ibrahimovic opens with Milan as scorer

January 11, 2020
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, current Milan player, has already premiered as a Milan striker. After many compliments and also criticism for the signing of the Swede, the forward already begins to shut up mouths with a new one after so much time.

Exactly 2,806 days later, the Swedish genius opens as rossonero To the delight of social networks, they have quickly shared the goal and it has been viralized with comments of all kinds.

The most curious of this, quite common with respect to those who Zlatan does not have accustomed, is the celebration. Before the ball touches the net you are already raising your arms and looking the other way, knowing that that tight shot would mean 2-0 against Cagliari.

