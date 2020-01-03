Ibrahimovic: "At 38 I have received more offers than when I was 20"

Share it:

The Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated this Friday his return to AC Milan Well, at 38, he represents "one last adrenaline discharge to give the maximum "on the pitch, as he recognized during his presentation.

"After the last game in Los Angeles I received the call from Paolo Maldini. At 38, I have received more offers that when he was 20. I was looking for the last adrenaline rush to give the maximum, "he said at the official press conference.

Ibrahimovic, who until now militated in the American league in Los Angeles Galaxyexplained that contacts with the set rossonero They escalated after the disaster with the Atalanta before Christmas, when he received the call from Maldini and the manager Zvonimir Boban.

"I did not want"

And the decision "was not difficult." He packed his bags to sign for Milan for the next six months, eight years after leaving the club, which he helped get his last Scudetto in the 2010/2011 season.

"When I left Milan I didn't want to, it was a company decision. The important thing is that I am here and I want to improve things as much as possible, "he said, since the team is in eleventh place in Serie A (Italian first division).

Ibrahimovic will wear the number 21, chosen by his son from the available numbers, and said he is "ready" to play immediately, even today in a friendly against Solbiasommese. "I'm ready and I miss touching the ball," he acknowledged.

Duel with CR7

The Swedish striker was enthusiastic about his return to calcium and highlighted the possibility of measuring himself to the star of Turin Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo: "The duel will be stimulating," he said.

His goal is to improve the data of the Milanese team: "We must work hard, hard and strong, believe to give the maximum on the field. I always expect a lot from my teammates. I don't know what didn't work to date, "he said.

On the possibility of continuing to wear red and black once his six-month contract expires, he said that everything will depend on the results he achieves. "I have never lost the passion. Let's see how these six months go and if I have given something and I can continue to contribute, then I will continue on the team. I will not want to stay because it is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, I am not interested. I'm 38 years old and I know what to do, even if the style and the game have changed, "he said.