Ibiza expels the ball-bounders who called Sporting B's goalkeeper "immigrant"

UD Ibiza has been fulminating with a new case of racism in the world of football. The club has expelled "in a fulminating way " to the ball boy who, after the game against Sporting B, They sent a video to the rival goalkeeper calling him "immigrant."

After the game in Ibiza, the ball collectors sent me a video calling me "immigrant" with the sweatshirt they took me. These situations cannot be consented in any way.

We live in a society in which racism has no place in any aspect of life 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/euTlqpahye – christianjoel___ (@ 13christianjoel) February 23, 2020

The rival goalkeeper, CChristian Joel, shared the video in question on social networks. "After the game in Ibiza the ball boys sent me a video calling me" immigrant "with the sweatshirt they took me. These situations cannot be consented in any way.. We live in a society in which racism has no place in any aspect of life, "was the message with which Joel denounced the facts.

The reaction of the club was slow to arrive: in a matter of hours the club issued an official statement. "The Ibiza is a sports entity formed by people from very different backgrounds, languages ​​and beliefs. In this house we work so that football is a meeting point and a place of coexistence in which, obviously, these types of behaviors must be persecuted, denounced and eliminated at the root ", Pray part of the club's statement.

The club also reports that they contacted to apologize for the event. "From Ibiza we have already contacted Christian and Sporting to apologize for these unfortunate events, "they conclude.