Sports

Ibiza expels the ball-bounders who called Sporting B's goalkeeper "immigrant"

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

UD Ibiza has been fulminating with a new case of racism in the world of football. The club has expelled "in a fulminating way " to the ball boy who, after the game against Sporting B, They sent a video to the rival goalkeeper calling him "immigrant."

The rival goalkeeper, CChristian Joel, shared the video in question on social networks. "After the game in Ibiza the ball boys sent me a video calling me" immigrant "with the sweatshirt they took me. These situations cannot be consented in any way.. We live in a society in which racism has no place in any aspect of life, "was the message with which Joel denounced the facts.

The reaction of the club was slow to arrive: in a matter of hours the club issued an official statement. "The Ibiza is a sports entity formed by people from very different backgrounds, languages ​​and beliefs. In this house we work so that football is a meeting point and a place of coexistence in which, obviously, these types of behaviors must be persecuted, denounced and eliminated at the root ", Pray part of the club's statement.

The club also reports that they contacted to apologize for the event. "From Ibiza we have already contacted Christian and Sporting to apologize for these unfortunate events, "they conclude.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.