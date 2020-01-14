Ibiza – Barça and Unionistas – Real Madrid, faced in the 16th Cup

Share it:

The Barça will face Ibiza and Real Madrid at the Unionistas de Salamanca in the 16th of Copa del Rey on January 22. The tie will be a single match and in the field of the lowest category team.

That's how all the matches are First and Second B UD Ibiza – FC Barcelona

Logroñés – Valencia CF

CYD Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid

Unionists of Salamanca – Real Madrid

CD Ebro – CD Leganés

CD Badajoz – SD Eibar

CF Badalona – Granada CF

Recreativo de Huelva – Osasuna Second and First Rayo Vallecano – Real Betis

Mirandés – RC Celta de Vigo

Girona FC – Villarreal CF

Tenerife – Real Valladolid

Elche CF – Athletic Club

Real Zaragoza – Mallorca

Sevilla FC – Levante UD

Real Sociedad – RCD Espanyol

The other two participants of the Spanish Super Cup, Atlético de Madrid and Valencia, have also entered the draw in this round. Simeone's will face the CYD Leonesa and Valencia against Logroñés.

Four First teams have been paired between them: Real Sociedad – RCD Espanyol and Sevilla FC – Levante UD (Real Socidad and Sevilla will play at home). The rest of First teams have been paired with teams in the silver category.

This has been the live draw:

13:30 These are all the pairings:

1:27 p.m. Real Sociedad – RCD Espanyol

1:26 p.m. Sevilla FC – Levante UD

1:22 p.m. Real Zaragoza – Mallorca

1:22 p.m. Elche CF – Athletic

13: 21H Girona FC – Villarreal CF

13:20 CD Tenerife – Real Valladolid

13:20 CD Mirandés – RC Celta de Vigo

13: 19H Rayo Vallecano – Real Betis

13: 18H Second B teams are over! Let's go for the matches of Second with First

13.16H Recreativo de Huelva – Osasuna

13: 15H CF Badalona – Granada CF

13: 14H CD Badajoz – SD Eibar

13: 13H CD Ebro – CD Leganés

13: 10H The vice president of Badalona will be the next innocent hand. There are four Second B teams left to match First teams.

13: 10H Unionists of Salamanca – Real Madrid

13: 09H CYD Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid

13: 08H The following pairing: Logroñés – Valencia CF

13: 05H The draw begins: the first match is … UD Ibiza – FC Barcelona

13: 05H The Ebro captain will be the innocent hand of the first hype.

13: 05H We will begin the draw knowing the pairings of the 8 Second B teams that will face the 4 of the Super Cup.

13: 05H The format will once again face the smaller clubs compared to the larger ones. Single match always in the field of the lowest category team. We see the drums.

1:00 p.m. The draw begins! In short we will see how the final sixteenth matches are. Remember that This round will be a single match.

12: 55H Getafe and Alavés are the only First who have not reached this tie. Badalona eliminated the azulones and Real Jaén eliminated the Basques.

12: 50H Recall that in this round the teams of the Spanish Super Cup already participate, so far exempt: Real Madrid, Valencia, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

12: 45H Fifteen minutes for the draw that will determine the matches of the next round of the Copa del Rey! No third team has survived until this tie.

The dates of the matches

Round of 16: January 22 (single match).

Round of 16: January 29, 2020 (single match).

Quarter finals: February 5, 2020 (single match).

Semifinals: February 12 and March 4, 2020.

Final: April 18, 2020.