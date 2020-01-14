Ibiza – Barça and Unionistas – Real Madrid, faced in the 16th Cup

The Barça will face Ibiza and Real Madrid at the Unionistas de Salamanca in the 16th of Copa del Rey on January 22. The tie will be a single match and in the field of the lowest category team.
That's how all the matches are
First and Second B
- UD Ibiza – FC Barcelona
- Logroñés – Valencia CF
- CYD Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid
- Unionists of Salamanca – Real Madrid
- CD Ebro – CD Leganés
- CD Badajoz – SD Eibar
- CF Badalona – Granada CF
- Recreativo de Huelva – Osasuna
Second and First
- Rayo Vallecano – Real Betis
- Mirandés – RC Celta de Vigo
- Girona FC – Villarreal CF
- Tenerife – Real Valladolid
- Elche CF – Athletic Club
- Real Zaragoza – Mallorca
- Sevilla FC – Levante UD
- Real Sociedad – RCD Espanyol
The other two participants of the Spanish Super Cup, Atlético de Madrid and Valencia, have also entered the draw in this round. Simeone's will face the CYD Leonesa and Valencia against Logroñés.
Four First teams have been paired between them: Real Sociedad – RCD Espanyol and Sevilla FC – Levante UD (Real Socidad and Sevilla will play at home). The rest of First teams have been paired with teams in the silver category.
This has been the live draw:
13:30 These are all the pairings:
1:27 p.m. Real Sociedad – RCD Espanyol
1:26 p.m. Sevilla FC – Levante UD
1:22 p.m. Real Zaragoza – Mallorca
1:22 p.m. Elche CF – Athletic
13: 21H Girona FC – Villarreal CF
13:20 CD Tenerife – Real Valladolid
13:20 CD Mirandés – RC Celta de Vigo
13: 19H Rayo Vallecano – Real Betis
13: 18H Second B teams are over! Let's go for the matches of Second with First
13.16H Recreativo de Huelva – Osasuna
13: 15H CF Badalona – Granada CF
13: 14H CD Badajoz – SD Eibar
13: 13H CD Ebro – CD Leganés
13: 10H The vice president of Badalona will be the next innocent hand. There are four Second B teams left to match First teams.
13: 10H Unionists of Salamanca – Real Madrid
13: 09H CYD Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid
13: 08H The following pairing: Logroñés – Valencia CF
13: 05H The draw begins: the first match is … UD Ibiza – FC Barcelona
13: 05H The Ebro captain will be the innocent hand of the first hype.
13: 05H We will begin the draw knowing the pairings of the 8 Second B teams that will face the 4 of the Super Cup.
13: 05H The format will once again face the smaller clubs compared to the larger ones. Single match always in the field of the lowest category team. We see the drums.
1:00 p.m. The draw begins! In short we will see how the final sixteenth matches are. Remember that This round will be a single match.
12: 55H Getafe and Alavés are the only First who have not reached this tie. Badalona eliminated the azulones and Real Jaén eliminated the Basques.
12: 50H Recall that in this round the teams of the Spanish Super Cup already participate, so far exempt: Real Madrid, Valencia, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.
12: 45H Fifteen minutes for the draw that will determine the matches of the next round of the Copa del Rey! No third team has survived until this tie.
The dates of the matches
Round of 16: January 22 (single match).
Round of 16: January 29, 2020 (single match).
Quarter finals: February 5, 2020 (single match).
Semifinals: February 12 and March 4, 2020.
Final: April 18, 2020.
