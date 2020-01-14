Sports

Ibiza – Barça and Unionistas – Real Madrid, faced in the 16th Cup

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
3 Min Read
Share it:

The Barça will face Ibiza and Real Madrid at the Unionistas de Salamanca in the 16th of Copa del Rey on January 22. The tie will be a single match and in the field of the lowest category team.

That's how all the matches are

First and Second B

  • UD Ibiza – FC Barcelona
  • Logroñés – Valencia CF
  • CYD Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid
  • Unionists of Salamanca – Real Madrid
  • CD Ebro – CD Leganés
  • CD Badajoz – SD Eibar
  • CF Badalona – Granada CF
  • Recreativo de Huelva – Osasuna

Second and First

  • Rayo Vallecano – Real Betis
  • Mirandés – RC Celta de Vigo
  • Girona FC – Villarreal CF
  • Tenerife – Real Valladolid
  • Elche CF – Athletic Club
  • Real Zaragoza – Mallorca
  • Sevilla FC – Levante UD
  • Real Sociedad – RCD Espanyol

The other two participants of the Spanish Super Cup, Atlético de Madrid and Valencia, have also entered the draw in this round. Simeone's will face the CYD Leonesa and Valencia against Logroñés.

Four First teams have been paired between them: Real Sociedad – RCD Espanyol and Sevilla FC – Levante UD (Real Socidad and Sevilla will play at home). The rest of First teams have been paired with teams in the silver category.

This has been the live draw:

13:30 These are all the pairings:

1:27 p.m. Real Sociedad – RCD Espanyol

1:26 p.m. Sevilla FC – Levante UD

1:22 p.m. Real Zaragoza – Mallorca

1:22 p.m. Elche CF – Athletic

13: 21H Girona FC – Villarreal CF

13:20 CD Tenerife – Real Valladolid

13:20 CD Mirandés – RC Celta de Vigo

13: 19H Rayo Vallecano – Real Betis

13: 18H Second B teams are over! Let's go for the matches of Second with First

13.16H Recreativo de Huelva – Osasuna

13: 15H CF Badalona – Granada CF

13: 14H CD Badajoz – SD Eibar

READ:  Neymar and Mbappé send a message to LeBron

13: 13H CD Ebro – CD Leganés

13: 10H The vice president of Badalona will be the next innocent hand. There are four Second B teams left to match First teams.

13: 10H Unionists of Salamanca – Real Madrid

13: 09H CYD Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid

13: 08H The following pairing: Logroñés – Valencia CF

13: 05H The draw begins: the first match is … UD Ibiza – FC Barcelona

13: 05H The Ebro captain will be the innocent hand of the first hype.

13: 05H We will begin the draw knowing the pairings of the 8 Second B teams that will face the 4 of the Super Cup.

13: 05H The format will once again face the smaller clubs compared to the larger ones. Single match always in the field of the lowest category team. We see the drums.

1:00 p.m. The draw begins! In short we will see how the final sixteenth matches are. Remember that This round will be a single match.

12: 55H Getafe and Alavés are the only First who have not reached this tie. Badalona eliminated the azulones and Real Jaén eliminated the Basques.

12: 50H Recall that in this round the teams of the Spanish Super Cup already participate, so far exempt: Real Madrid, Valencia, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

12: 45H Fifteen minutes for the draw that will determine the matches of the next round of the Copa del Rey! No third team has survived until this tie.

The dates of the matches

Round of 16: January 22 (single match).

Round of 16: January 29, 2020 (single match).

Quarter finals: February 5, 2020 (single match).

Semifinals: February 12 and March 4, 2020.

Final: April 18, 2020.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.