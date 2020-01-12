The stars invited to the ceremony had the opportunity to pose before the objective of Irene Meritxell in the photocall prepared by Ibercaja. Before crossing the red carpet there was a very special welcome: to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Forqué Awards, dozens of balloons flooded Ibercaja's space. Attendees did not hesitate to give free rein to the imagination to be portrayed. Don't miss the poses of filmmakers, actors and actresses!
Ibercaja's photocall for the 25th anniversary
January 12, 2020
