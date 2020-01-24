Ibai Llanos will leave the LVP after the Spring Split final

Share it:

Today's is sad news for lovers of eSports in general and of the Spanish commentator Ibai Llanos in particular. Although the farewell will be gradual, Ibai has announced on his official Twitter account that he will leave the Professional Videogames League when this spring season ends. Of course, says he will say goodbye in style, trying to comment on the great final of Spring Split.

After spending the best five years of my life, announcement that I cease to be part of the usual team of commentators of the @LVPes. It has been the most fucked up decision of my life and I write this being quite sad but I did not see myself wanting to continue another year. – Ibai (@LVPibai) January 24, 2020

The Ibai statement, from several parts, has been very emotional. And, as he says, he has been 5 and a half years in charge of this project. Those have been his words: "It has been the most fucked up decision of my life and I write this being quite sad but I did not see myself wanting to continue another year. We believe that the best way to leave is commenting on a great event. Therefore, this split will be going to comment one day a week (there will be a few weeks that I can not go any day) and I will try to be in the final to put an end to it. ".

On the other hand, he wanted to be frank with his followers, to comment on what the change is due to: "In a few days I will announce the place for which I have sasaplanded. It is something so gigantic that I have rejected offers to narrate football / basketball for doing what I am going to do. I hope it makes you as excited as I do, we have been preparing it for many months and soon you will know. ".

Anyway, beyond a change of air, Ibai also wanted to make it clear that the decision has been solely his: "I would like to ask the LVP for absolute respect (they are not to blame, the CM less). The decision to leave has been only mine, no one else's. And also a lot of love and respect to my colleagues who stay. They are people amazing, curious and very good at theirs. ".

