Ibai Llanos signs for G2 Esports

February 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
A couple of weeks ago Ibai Plains, the well-known Spanish caster announced that he was leaving the Professional Videogames League, LVP, to focus on other projects, but not before getting excited: "In a few days I will announce the place for which I have sasaplanded. It is something so gigantic that I have rejected offers to narrate soccer / basketball for doing what I'm going to do. I hope it makes you as excited as I do, we've been preparing it for many months and you'll soon know. "

Photo of Ibai Llanos on Instagram

Despite refusing it recently, Ibai sasaplands for G2 Esports, the current runners-up of the League of Legends world, as ambassador and content creator for one of the most thug teams in social networks.

In fact, the video, which you can see below, is not wasted, bringing together a group of influencers and authors of memes or viral content such as Jordi Cruz from Art Attack, the pizza maker Prestanizzi Pinethe youtuber Daddy gavi and his sensual dances or Darío Eme Hache and his "baby wipes" like the other candidates for the job.

