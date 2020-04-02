 Iain Glen's return confirmed as Bruce and Barbara Gordon in Titans season 3

Share it:

News double of the third season of "Titans", and this time officially by two of the members of the film's technical team. One is the director of photography Boris Mojsovski and who also directed the episode 2 × 09: "Atonement". The other is also the director of photography Brendan Steacy, who participated in about half of the episodes in each of the two seasons.

These confirmations have been made in two live events, one on Instagram and the other on Facebook. The first has been what Mojsovski has said, which has confirmed the return of actor Iain Glen, who as we know played Bruce Wayne in the second season of the series. However, the biggest revelation has been made by Steacy, and it would be the confirmation of the presence of Barbara Gordon.

Recall that among the many rumors that have sounded for the third season is the appearance of Barbara Gordon as Oracle. Steacy confirms that Barbara will appear in the first episode of the third season. What has not been confirmed is whether we will see it directly as Oracle, as the leaks said. Maybe we will see a flashback that hints at his previous stage as Batgirl.

The third season does not yet have a premiere date on the DC Universe platform, although it would be expected to launch in the fall, just like the first two seasons.

