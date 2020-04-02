General News

 Iain Glen's return confirmed as Bruce and Barbara Gordon in Titans season 3

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Titans 2x11 image: E.L ._. O.

News double of the third season of "Titans", and this time officially by two of the members of the film's technical team. One is the director of photography Boris Mojsovski and who also directed the episode 2 × 09: "Atonement". The other is also the director of photography Brendan Steacy, who participated in about half of the episodes in each of the two seasons.

These confirmations have been made in two live events, one on Instagram and the other on Facebook. The first has been what Mojsovski has said, which has confirmed the return of actor Iain Glen, who as we know played Bruce Wayne in the second season of the series. However, the biggest revelation has been made by Steacy, and it would be the confirmation of the presence of Barbara Gordon.

Recall that among the many rumors that have sounded for the third season is the appearance of Barbara Gordon as Oracle. Steacy confirms that Barbara will appear in the first episode of the third season. What has not been confirmed is whether we will see it directly as Oracle, as the leaks said. Maybe we will see a flashback that hints at his previous stage as Batgirl.

READ:  Carmen Sandiego" Season 2: A New Game's Afoot for Carmen in October

The third season does not yet have a premiere date on the DC Universe platform, although it would be expected to launch in the fall, just like the first two seasons.

Image of Barbara Gordon as Oracle / Oracle in the DC comics

Via information | Facebook CSC Live | Instagram Boris Mojsovski



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.