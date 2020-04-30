"I would play before anyone": Talavera is clear about the movement that Real Madrid should make in the summer

This Monday, Antonio Romero, Lluís Flaquer and Miguel Martín Talavera, narrators from Real Madrid, Fútbol Club Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, respectively, chatted about soccer news and answered questions from Cadena SER listeners in a digital meeting on 'Carousel Deportivo' social networks.

One of the players several of the listeners asked about was Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian footballer is being one of the great sensations of this season and his possible return to the white team this summer is undoubtedly one of the questions to follow in the coming months.

Everything points to the skillful Nordic midfielder will stay at Real Sociedad. However, Romero, Flaquer and Talavera disagreed during the talk on whether Madrid should or should not recall him.

Martin Odegaard

Antonio Romero: "I see Odegaard for Real Madrid but would leave him one more year at Real Sociedad because being a starter in the white team is very difficult. "

Lluís Flaquer: "The fans of Real Sociedad still make me angry, but I see Odegaard for already in the first team of Real Madrid. I don't understand why you have to wait another year. "

Antonio Romero: "Odegaard can't come to play 20 minutes at Real Madrid, that's the problem. "

Talavera: "But right now would be ahead of anyone but Casemiro for the role he plays, but Odegaard would undoubtedly play for Real Madrid. Compare their season with that of Kroos, Modric or Valverde, except for the first part of the season. "