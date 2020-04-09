"I would not see myself capable of making 'Homeland'"

Share it:

"The more painful a situation is, the more he wants to see them in the cinema", tells us Mariano Barroso, director of invisible The invisible line ’, which arrives today at Movistar +. His new series with the platform after ‘Tomorrow’ goes back to the origins of ETA portraying the first murder of the terrorist gang, that of the civil guard José Antonio Pardines at the hands of Txabi Etxebarrieta.

“I was going with the idea that everything was overcome but, as soon as I started to move the first threads, I saw that it was covered in a very fine layer of dust. Despite the fact that time has spread layers above that, it is very fragile that covers that oblivion ”, he reflects. And, although the organization definitively abandoned its armed struggle in October 2011, the wounds are still open and the most serene way of remembering those terrible days is fiction. “The more painful a situation is, the more you want to see it in the cinema. That is the greatness of cinema, there are things that you endure in fiction but not in reality. Moving that nightmare into the realm of fiction implies a certain liberation. It is in fiction that this nightmare, that of ETA and that of the Franco dictatorship, should have existed ”.

‘The Invisible Line’ comes the same year as ‘Homeland’, an adaptation of Fernando Aramburu's best seller for HBO, the release of which has been postponed for the time being. And, although the theme may seem similar, Barroso assures that his approach is different: "With all due respect to 'Homeland', I would not be able to make a homeland or any story that would happen once the conflict breaks out. My series ends right at the moment when reality begins to get raw. When people start killing each other, there is nothing to discuss. Who has the right to take the life of whom? It is not fictional material. There is a film when there is a moral dilemma ”.

Starring Álex Monner, Antonio de la Torre, Anna Castillo, Asier Etxeandia, Patrick Criado and Enric Auquer, among others, the six chapters of the fiction are available on Movistar + from Wednesday, April 8.