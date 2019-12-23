"I would like to think that it is no accident": Did they really forget Barcelona about him?

Share it:

Like every Sunday, after the last match of the league day, Dani Garrido leads in Carousel Deportivo a Sanhedrin special to deal with the most current issues in the world of sports, mainly with everything that happened in the league day in the First Division.

In said Sanhedrin, in addition to analyzing current issues, Garrido always "forces" to "get wet" to the commentators of the SER chain with the most irreverent questions in the sports world, almost always football, with the intention of making the talk more relaxed and even to get an unexpected headline.

The rogue questions of December 22

📻⚽️ The rogue questions ⁉️ from @GarridoCarrusel 🎅🏼 You are Santa Claus. What gift would you bring to Zidane, Valverde and Simeone? ⚽💶 How much would you pay for Mbappé? 👔🇪🇸 Would Iker Casillas be a good president of the Federation? Here all the answers! 👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Egu1IQr7gg – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) December 23, 2019

Is Vinicius Junior a "pacifier"?: "Pacifier? No, what happens is that he is obsessed with the goal and that makes him more individualistic," said Lluís Flaquer.

Tell me the name of a TOP player who will be overweight after the holidays. "I'm going to throw home: Luis Suarez," said the Barcelona narrator.

Zidane said Guardiola was the best coach in the world. Do you agree?: "I leave it in one of the best, it has dropped a lot in the ranks," replied Jesus Gallego.

Antón Meana told Carousel Confidential that in the Federation they suspect that they have tried to convince Iker Casillas to go to an opposition candidate for Luis Rubiales in the next elections. Would Iker Casillas be a good president of the RFEF?: "Iker would be good football in whatever he wanted, but I wouldn't recommend it. I don't think it was his best next step," Antonio Romero said.

Imagine you are Santa Claus. What gift from the winter market would you bring to Zidane, Valverde and Simeone?: "Zidane to Cristiano Ronaldo, Valverde to Neymar and Simeone a physical trainer," said Antón Meana.

Which First or Second coach deserves coal this Christmas?: "I'm sorry to say it, but the season Espanyol is doing … I think their coaches deserve coal," said Jordi Martí.

Simeone this Monday turns 8 years leading the team. Have you proven to be better than Luis Aragonés on the bench of Atlético de Madrid?: "Luis Aragonés, having been all in the club, Simeone's eight years at Atlético have changed the history of Atlético de Madrid," said Miguel Martín Talavera.

Is it a coincidence that Barça left out the video tribute of the sextete to Guardiola?: "I would like to think that it is no accident … if you forget the coach who has won six titles and has built the best team in your history … let's say that the person who has forgotten has not been to the height, "Marcos López said.

The Magi always bring gold, incense and myrrh. In this case, they will bring League, Cup and Champions. Who will take those "gifts"?: "Liga Barça, Champions Liverpool or Juventus and Copa del Rey … Real Sociedad, come on," said Pablo Pinto.

How much would you pay for Mbappé?: "About 180 or 200 million, there would be," said Mario Torrejón.

Will Martin Odegaard be a superstar in Real Madrid of the future?: "Yes, I think so. Besides, he came so soon that he has done all the practices he has wanted, he will get very done," said Mario.