“I wish it were true, I wouldn't be alone” Anette Cuburo denies love affair with Raúl Araiza, but does she imply? (VIDEO)

After a show magazine ensures that Anette Cuburu Y Raúl Araiza They were lovers years ago and now that they are single they resumed their romance, the “Come Joy” driver clarified the rumor.

Cuburu flatly denied having been a lover of “The black" Spider, as well as maintaining a romantic relationship.

"People know that I am a lady, that I am a family lady, that I am a respectable lady, that I am a mother of three children, that I have taken them alone forward," he said.

According to the host, the note published in the magazine of "gossip," "was paid by this man who vetoed me for eight years, which left me without a job."

“It's unfortunate that this kind of thing happens. It’s laughing. I have been 28 years of career, earning the respect and love of all of you and it is the only thing I have done, ”he added.

Leaving aside his anger, Anette Cuburo He joked that, “I wish it were true (his romance with Raúl Araiza), I would not be so alone. So handsome ‘El Negro’, I send him a kiss. ”

However, he added during the program "Come Joy", "for 11 years I have not talked to him."

