“I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare”: Vanessa’s heartbreaking letter on Kobe Bryant’s birthday

Kobe Bryant y Vanessa

On January 26, a private helicopter crashed over the city of Calabasas, Los Angeles, and minutes later it was confirmed that one of the fatal victims of that accident was Kobe Bryant. The world basketball star who was 41 years old and had retired in 2016 lost his life with his daughter Gianna Maria, 13, and seven other people, leaving behind a family that still feels the emptiness caused by their absence.

This Sunday, the former player of Los Angeles Lakers He would be 42 years old and that is why several stars manifested themselves on social networks remembering him with pain, but also with joy for the moments that he knew how to give away on and off the courts. The most emotional message was the one written by Vanessa, his wife, who is now in charge of raising Natalia, Bianca and the baby Capri alone.

In her Instagram account, the woman shared an image of her husband and daughter, and with there she dedicated a few words to both, but mainly to the love of her life. “To my baby ~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate! ”, Begins the text that in just one hour received two million likes.

A huge mural paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant in Los Angeles, California (Reuters)

“God, I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and without Gigi. I am completely shattered inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters’ days shine a little brighter. I am not strong, they are. They are strong and resistant. You are sure to be proud of them. They put a smile on my face every day. I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare. I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home. ”

Vanessa and Kobe they met in 1999 during the awards Teen Choice Awards of which both participated. Love came at first sight and two years later they got married. They then had four daughters, the youngest born in June 2019.

“I am angry that I did not go first. Selfishly, I always wanted to go first so I wouldn’t have to feel this anguish. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should have been me. “

Kobe Bryant with his daughters

Finally, Vanessa thanked her husband for all the teachings he left her, which allow her to add strength every day to be able to move on, and wished him a happy birthday: “I am so grateful to have pieces of heaven here on earth for those who wake up, thanks to you. Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In each life I would choose you. Thanks for showing me what real love is. Thanks for everything”.

In addition, dozens of personalities demonstrated on social networks, from the rapper Snoop Dog, who shared the song he dedicated to the former Lakers star, Let’s do it Mamba style, even the tennis player Rafael Nadal, who through the account of his academy, published a video where he remembers that one of Kobe’s teachings was to “work to be better.” That video was created by Nike, in tribute to the former athlete.

Vanessa Bryant’s full message:

To my baby ~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate! I wish I could make you your favorite food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your deep, loud laugh. I miss making fun of you, making you laugh and popping your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby. I think of your tenderness and patience all the time. I think of everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything that comes my way. Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutting out the worst. We greatly miss your thoughtful gestures and the incredible way you made us all feel. I imagine your smile and your warm welcoming hugs every day. God, I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and without Gigi. I am completely shattered inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters’ days shine a little brighter. I am not strong, they are. They are strong and resistant. You are sure to be proud of them. They put a smile on my face every day. I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare. I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home. I’m mad that I didn’t go first. Selfishly, I always wanted to go first so I wouldn’t have to feel this anguish. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should have been me. There are so many things that I wish I could tell you and show you and Gigi. So many things that they would both be happy to see and be a part of. So many milestones for our girls. So many things you would be proud of. I am so grateful to have pieces of heaven here on earth to wake up to, thanks to you. Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In each life I would choose you. Thanks for showing me what real love is. Thanks for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my pensive princess so much! Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and ever.

