"I will not let this ship sink", Carlos Sarabia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"I, as the leader of this project called Casa Music, as the leader of this Banda Legitima project, right now as captain of this ship, I don't want to let this ship, like many others, sink, and I will look for alternatives to make this happen. move on. It is not easy to speak it from the heart, I know that many colleagues will not dare because of shame and many other things to say it, but we need the support of all of you, my people. May God bless me and we are going to look for the strategy ”, is part of the heartfelt speech that the singer Carlos Sarabia shared on this April 1st broadcast through his Facebook account.

The performer, who was part of the band El Recodo, Recoditos and La Adictiva, among other consolidated groups, today heads a project in development as a soloist, so he dared to speak of a problem that afflicts multiple groups in that same situation, as well as a large part of the population … the lack of work in the face of the quarantine that is carried out as a preventive measure to the spread of Covid-19.

With heart in hand. On this occasion, Sarabia did not use her account to share a melody, invite to a concert or talk about a project, although she did take a moment to anticipate that she will soon launch a concert on her social networks that she recorded for her followers and said that yesterday premiered a medley by Juan Gabriel.









However, the main objective of this link was to open up and show a tough economic situation that many musicians live in the region and the country.

He stressed that the music industry lives thanks to the support of the public, and that at this time when they cannot go out to offer concerts and shows, so many members of groups cannot bring sustenance to their families. He expressed his concern about how he and other projects in development can support his musicians, although he confessed that it is very difficult.

Given this, he proposed the YouTube Superchat, a tool that allows artists and musicians to play or present a melody from home and followers in turn can make a donation or payment for the piece. I mean, they would make a virtual gig.









He pointed out that there will be groups that due to ego or because they are established do not need something like this or would not dare to do it, however, and despite the fact that it is not easy to dare to launch this proposal, he said he does it for his colleagues and their families. His followers thanked him for his sincerity and intention, and expressed their support through multiple messages.