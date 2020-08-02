"I will not fight with The Big Sgow for the Kingpin role"

Share it:

The Big Show recently revealed that it wanted to play Kingpin by actually blowing the role on Vincent D'Onofrio who served as the villain in the Netflix series. Now the actor has intervened on the matter stating that he is not interested in any way in a competition with the wrestler and inviting him to pursue his dream.

The Big Show he had underlined how the character of the criminal particularly violent with his enemies and very tender with his dearest affections, would fit him perfectly: "There is a role that I really aspire to, I would love if they did a remake of Daredevil. And I would certainly like to play the role of a Kingpin even if it is difficult to match. I think a character like Kingpin would fit me perfectly. "

D'Onofrio responded sympathetically to these statements with: "No, I certainly wouldn't want to fight The Big Show. I saw his photos and things like that, so no, I would not have fought with him because I would have lost the clash at the start and then I would have lost the character. "Getting more serious he added:" Aside from the jokes, I can only say that , I believe in the actors and I believe that an actor should have the opportunity to try and do whatever he wants".

In conclusion he said: "If that guy wants to play Kingpin, he must believe deeply that he can do it, he must give all he can for the character. This is the only advice I can give. It is what I hope anyone can say to me too. I mean , I think it's fantastic that he really believes in the things he says, I think it is ambitious and it is a good attitude to have towards anything ".

Although D'Onofrio is linked to Daredevil's Kingpin, he would not deny a colleague the possibility of interpreting him but rather, he would motivate him to give his best. In short, a beautiful noble gesture that really does him honor.