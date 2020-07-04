"I will not fail them on the pitch, nor outside": Renato Ibarra will have his second chance in Liga MX with Atlas

Share it:

After not going into plans with América, Ibarra signed this Friday with the Rojinegros (Photo: Twitter / AtlasFC)

After starring in a fort marital problem a few months ago, Renato Ibarra left the club America to become the new reinforcement of the Guadalajara Atlas for the tournament Opening 2020 of the Liga MX, which will start next July 24.

This was announced on Friday night red and black club through their social networks:

The second reinforcement of La Academia has been completed. The Rojinegra directive has made a tremendous effort, ensuring Renato Ibarra as a new player for Atlas FC, coming from Club América. At 29 years old, the winger is a proven player in Liga MX at the highest level

The Ecuadorian midfielder will be in the squad of "Foxes" by one year as loan, although it was not notified if it included a purchase clause at the end of it.

However, various media reported that in order for the transfer to take place, the player had to accept a salary reduction, in addition to the blue-cream box will take care of pay 50% of this.

Renato will play a year on loan with Atlas (Photo: Twitter / atlasfc)

In this regard, Renato expressed his gratitude to his new team through a video conference call:

I want to thank the leadership, the coaching staff and colleagues for how they received me; I have also felt the affection of all the fans via social networks (…) Atlas gives me the opportunity to improve as a person and a footballer and to work to improve in all aspects. I am calm, happy, happy to have the opportunity at Atlas. I am grateful to those who give me the opportunity and tell them that I will not fail them on the pitch, or

For their part, Eagles of america They broadcast on their networks a brief but concise message of thanks to the 29-year-old soccer player: " Renato Ibarra, thanks. Much success in your new project "

It should be remembered that last March, Ibarra was part of a legal issue when he was denounced by his wife, Lucely Chalá, which cost him to face charges for "attempted feminicide" He was detained for a few days, but finally received forgiveness from his partner.

The family violence scandal cost him a place in the Azulcrema club (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This cost him a bad relationship in all respects. America sought to sell it; however, being an expensive item (USD 5 million) and with his criminal record it was complicated.

Then they sought to release him on loan. León and Pachuca raised their hands without success, and then Atlas appeared.

In this way, Renato joins the reinforcements of Armando Escobar, Edyairth Ortega and Ignacio Malcorra, with the aim that Atlas moves away from the last positions and returns to the league of Mexican soccer. The Apertura 2020 tournament will start next July 24.

Renato Ibarra will do social work in Atlas

Renato poses with Armando Escobar, Edyairth Ortega and Ignacio Malcorra, new reinforcements from the Atlas (Photo: Twitter / atlasfc)

According to the journalist Juan Manuel Figueroa of the portal Halftime, the arrival of Renato Ibarra to the Atlas was not steamed, since Orlegi Group, the company that owns the equipment, analyzed and investigated the case of the Ecuadorian. For this reason, the reinforcement of “Los Zorros” will do social work for women as part of his activities at his new club.

The board of the Atlas asked, read, analyzed and finally decided to give the yes so that Ibarra joined the set of Rafael Puente del Río. Even Manuel Figueroa affirms that the club found an element regretful and wanting to give something to talk about on the court.

After talking with him, the loan was closed this Thursday so that Ibarra could arrive in Guadalajara on Friday morning to carry out physical and medical tests.

