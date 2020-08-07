"I will not be able to be in the car this end": Checo Pérez tests positive for COVID-19 again and misses the 70th anniversary Grand Prix

Share it:

The race for 70 years of the greatest motorsports circuit will have 52 laps in 5 thousand 891 kilometers of Silverstone and a total of 18 corners. (Photo: Photo: AP)

Because Sergio "Checo" Pérez tested positive again for COVID-19, the German Nico Hulkenberg will replace him again in the Grand Prix of the 70 years of Formula 1, an event that will take place this weekend in Silverstone, United Kingdom.

In less than 15 days, the Mexican driver lost his second race of the season. It should be noted that in recent months, It was rumored that Racing Point would part with the Mexican to hire Sebastian Vettel.

In the end, the news could not be confirmed, but Sergio Pérez did not participate in the British Grand Prix, an event where Nico Hulkenberg finished in twentieth position.

For his part, Lance Stroll, the other Racing Point driver, finished the Grand Prix in ninth position.

Before the news of his second positive, "Checo" Pérez published a message on social networks explaining his health and confirming that Hulkenberg will take his place next Sunday.

Lance Stroll, the other Racing Point driver, finished the Grand Prix in ninth position.

“I won't be able to be in the car this weekend. I wish the best to Nico and my entire team! Thank God I am in very good health, I hope to return soon. Thanks for your support", the pilot wrote on his Twitter account.

The Jalisco native became the first pilot of the maximum circuit to test positive for COVID-19. After complying with the required quarantine days, Pérez already had permission from the British government to participate in the raceI was just hoping to test negative.

In previous days, the Mexican pilot had been sharing various publications on social networks where he is calm and taking all the necessary measures. In the images it is seen that the Mexican is in an apartment carrying out his process of social isolation.

When questioned about the state of health of "Checo", Racing Point reported that the Mexican is well and continues to recover. "It will continue to follow the guidance of the UK Health Ministry", said the team.

Later, Nico Hulkenberg, upon confirming his participation in the anniversary Grand Prix, pointed out that, until now, his only priority "is to score points this weekend." In addition, he sent some words of support for the Mexican. "I want to wish the best to ´Checo´, I hope he recovers soon."

HARD TIMES FOR CZECH

After he tested positive for COVID-19, Sergio Pérez described the news as "One of the saddest days of my life". The Mexican could not hide his frustration and at that time, he stressed that "he put all his preparation and focus for the race," however, circumstances led him to miss the fourth event of the year.

In the video he posted on social media, Pérez explains that you have no symptoms and you "feel fine". Seconds later, he announced that after participating in the Hungarian GP, ​​he flew on a private trip to see his mother. Later he returned to the European continent and "did not feel bad at any time".

The Formula 1 Anniversary Grand Prix is ​​the fifth race of this 2020, after those held in Great Britain, Austria and Hungary. (Photo: EFE / EPA / ANTONIN VINCENT / FIA / F1)



ANNIVERSARY RACE

The Formula 1 Anniversary Grand Prix is the fifth race of this 2020, after those carried out in Great Britain, Austria and Hungary.

The initial idea was that Formula 1 activities will begin last March, but had to be suspended due to the growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The races that have been carried out so far do not have an audience on the circuit and the teams follow health protocols.

