"I will not allow the guy to get away with it": Gustavo Adolfo Infante offers legal support to Lucila Mariscal

At 77, Lucila Marshal is in a serious situation, because its grandchild Andrei Hernández, 25, ran her from her home and also branded her crazy, however, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante offered her support for.
The actress and comedian attended the program First hand, and while telling Gustavo Adolfo Infante what he has lived with his grandson, was released in tears.
He also said that he filed a complaint for family violence, but he did not proceed because he does not have a lawyer, so Gustavo Adolfo He promised to support her in this difficult process.
“I get it for you (the lawyer), I want you to know that I am in public at this moment. I am going to make sure that my lawyer, a lawyer, Alonso Beceiro, takes care of this case. You are not alone Lucila, I do not know what this mequetrefe is believing, but we have many people who admire you and we are going to help you, you are a big one on the stage and the abuse you have been victim of is not worth it. I will not allow under any circumstances that this guy gets his way, I'm going to put the lawyers, laws and courts of this country work and work. ”
