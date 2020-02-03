"I will not allow the guy to get away with it": Gustavo Adolfo Infante offers legal support to Lucila Mariscal

At 77, Lucila Marshal is in a serious situation, because its grandchild Andrei Hernández, 25, ran her from her home and also branded her crazy, however, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante offered her support for.

The actress and comedian attended the program First hand, and while telling Gustavo Adolfo Infante what he has lived with his grandson, was released in tears.

He also said that he filed a complaint for family violence, but he did not proceed because he does not have a lawyer, so Gustavo Adolfo He promised to support her in this difficult process.