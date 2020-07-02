"I will carry them in my heart": Alfredo Talavera says goodbye to Toluca and already thinks about his new club

Share it:

Alfredo Talavera says goodbye to Toluca and already thinks about his new club (Photo: Ilse Huescas / Cuartoscuro)

The transfer market in Mexican soccer continues to move. A few hours ago he said goodbye Alfredo Saldívar of the Pumas and now Alfredo Talavera says goodbye to Toluca, in what would confirm the change that has been cooking in the last week.

The historic goalkeeper of the Red Devils ends an 11 year cycle in the mexiquense club. For this reason, through his social networks, he published a letter to say goodbye to the team that hosted him for more than a decade.

"Today I want to thank for the 11 years that I wore these colors, thanks to Don Fernando Corona (qepd) who supported me and gave me the opportunity from the first day of my arrival, ”began the also goalkeeper for the Mexican team.

The historic goalkeeper of the Red Devils ends an 11-year cycle at the Mexican club (Photo: Crisanta Espinos / Cuartoscuro)

He also thanked the choricera board for his time at the club. "To thank undoubtedly Don Valentín Diez, for allowing me to be part of the history of the Club Deportivo Toluca, like the board of directors and all the great people who passed through the Institution who firmly believed in me, and who helped me and supported me in my personal and football growth, ”he said.

He dedicated a few words to his teammates about their time together. "To my colleagues, who without a doubt, they are a fundamental part of who I am nowHis support, respect and affection are priceless ”, he expressed.

"To the technical staff, medical staff, staff, props, masseurs, nutritionists, psychologists, cooks, campers, security and quartermaster I thank you infinitely for your attentions and affection ”, added.

Talavera thanked the Devils' fans for their tireless support (Photo: Artemio Guerra Baz / Cuartoscuro)

Finally, he thanked the Devils fans for their tireless support. "To the hobby that was with me in good times and in which you learn, because in this life, this is how it should be, "you learn or you win", thanks for your unconditional support, I will carry you in my heart, "said the 37-year-old goalkeeper.

"Now I have to close this cycle and open a new one full of great illusion, enthusiasm and with all the commitment and unconditional loyalty to my new club ”, concluded the goalkeeper.

In turn, the Toluca also dedicated a few words to his now former goalkeeper through his social networks. "Thank you @ 1AlfredoTala, for defending our shield and always taking care of our goal!", indicated the club.

Your name will always be engraved in our history. This hell is your home

With his departure from Toluca, his arrival at the Pumas sounds louder and louder (Photo: Jorge Nuñez / EFE)



With his departure from Toluca, his arrival at the Pumas sounds louder and louder. This is because his similar Alfredo Saldívar announced this afternoon that he would not continue his career with university students.

And it is that in early June it emerged that Talavera did not have secured ownership for the 2020 Opening, since the technical body of Toluca would seek to give Luis García a greater opportunity, who emerged from the basic forces of the extinct Jaguars of Chiapas and his arrival at the team occurred at the Apertura 2016.

Tala was part of the Toluca squad since May 2009 and the negotiation at that time was for a one-year loan. By June 2010, the Devils purchased the goalkeeper's letter from Chivas de Guadalajara for USD 3 million. Since then he became one of the regulars in the 11 starter of the choriceros.

