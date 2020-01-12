"I will be brief …", "El Buki" denies interest in politics

This week a survey was released in which Marco Antonio Solis ‘El Buki’ appeared above other politicians in the preferences to be the next governor of Michoacán.

Although the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) opened its doors, the interpreter of "If you had not left" made it very clear that politics is not his interest.

Through his Twitter account he cleared all kinds of doubts about a possible entry to his state's policy:

I'll be quick. Shoemaker to your shoe and songbook to your guitar. No interest in politics. – Marco Antonio Solís (@MarcoASolis) December 19, 2019

He starred in the “Somos Michoacán” campaign in 2016

In 2016, ‘El Buki’ starred in “Somos Michoacán, the soul of Mexico”; name of the tourist campaign that launched the state of Michoacán.

At the time, the singer said he was very proud to be part of the campaign "because as everyone knows, Michoacán is the state I love deeply."

On that occasion he said he felt very honored to be the image and said he was grateful for the invitation that the governor of the state made at that time.

With information from Imagen Televisión.

You may also be interested: Pipa crashes into Marco Antonio Solís 'El Buki' bus; there is a dead