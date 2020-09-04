“I went with strangers and took drugs, terrible time”

Share it:

One of the faces of the moment on the American scene is that of Lili Reinhart, star of the famous teen drama by The CW Riverdale, who after breaking up with her ex boyfriend and colleague Cole Sprouse and having participated as a protagonist in the film Chemical Hearts, he seems not to want to stop riding the wave.

This time it is the cover of a magazine, in this case of NYLON, very popular in the United States in the fashion, lifestyle, music and film industries. Lili, for the September issue, indulged in a lengthy interview about many topics, personal and otherwise, including her depression and the last few months of her life. global COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I really felt lost. I felt sad and hopeless for all the things that were happening in my life. Instead of distracting myself, fucking with strangers or doing drugs, I chose the hard way, which was not to get distracted. I said to myself: I will not do this, I will try to move forward in the next few months of shit, real shit, crying every day, but doing what is necessary. “

During the interview, Lili was able to talk again about her coming out, telling about her first relationship with a girl, which occurred at 18, and defining herself as an enthusiastic supporter of rights LGBT, declaring that he “wants to participate in the protests both for the LGBT community and for the movement BLM“.

On his account Instagram, the actress published a post from the set for the cover of NYLON (which you can find at the bottom of the news), whose caption reads:

