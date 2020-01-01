“I was shitting… laughing”: Natalia Jiménez tells how she planted her ex at the altar

Share it:

There are people who yearn for marriage and others who simply run away from it, as well as the singer Natalia Jimenez

The former member of 'The fifth station‘Was in‘ The Flask ’with Mau Nieto and Román Torres where he talked about the occasion he left planted her boyfriend at the wedding.

Natalia Jimenez She shared her experience when, a few hours after the marriage with her boyfriend, with whom she had a one-year relationship, she decided to cancel the wedding.

“We had been around for a year, we were working a lot with La Quinta Estación. He was my guitarist's best friend. On the day of the wedding I thought that was not for me, so I got up and said ‘uncle, there is no wedding,” said the singer of Madrid origin.

Natalia narrated that she took her car and headed to the place where the reception would be held; There he announced to all the guests, including more than 200 Mexicans who traveled to Madrid, that there would be no wedding.

“I went to the catering place with my car, I said‘ Good morning, there is no wedding stay with the food, ”Jimenez joked.

Ten years after the incident, the singer has fun how she had the strength to decide that she would not join her boyfriend.

“I went on a getaway with my parents to shit the laugh, the net. I was in the back seat thinking: Fuck, from which I just saved! ”, He confessed Natalia Jimenez

This happened after the Madrid canceled the wedding

About the wedding that never was, the interpreter of ‘Something else’ said she was not comfortable with her decision and when she informed her partner, they both cried.

"He told me that if I didn't want to think about it, we both cried and my mother took me by the arm and pulled me out of the house," he said.

The girl who has become a reference for girls who prefer not to marry, shares that with her ex-partner she didn't have many things in common.

“We talk a couple more times to fix legal issues, but nothing, everything is fine. He stayed very calm with his family. In the end, I look back, but we had nothing in common; This guy didn't like the same as me, he didn't dress like me, he doesn't have the same hobbies as me, ”he said.

With information from El Frasco