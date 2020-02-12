“I was depressed but didn't want to die”: Alejandro Tomassi denies having written a suicide note

Share it:

Few days ago the actor Alejandro Tommasi the controversy awoke after writing in his social networks an alleged suicide note that aroused suspicion.

His fans were worried about the disconcerting message in which the actor admitted that "his life would end" and asked his followers to "pray for his soul."

Several days after that statement, Alejandro Tommasi He gave an interview to the ‘Today’ program, where he clarified the reasons behind his troubling message.

In the first instance, the actor stressed that “It was a writing and syntax error” which was misunderstood by many of the people who came up with this worrying post on social networks.

Suicide note? No, a simple misunderstanding according to the actor

Network users were alarmed by Tommasi's strong message, but later he clarified that he only meant that he wanted to give his life fully to God.

“What I wanted to say is loose my life and I give it to God to manage my life, I withdraw from being struggling to want to control my life when I can't control it; we all have a moment of downturn, ”he said.

Likewise, Alejandro said he did not want to draw attention in such a negative way as with the alleged "suicide note", but admitted that he is not going through good times in the labor field.

“It was badly written was a syntax error. He was depressed, but he didn't want to die; the truth is that they took three series from me and almost signed a contract and they tell me that they don't always, ”Tommasi shared.

