‘I was afraid to shoot the season finale’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It looks like the season five finale of Lucifer has put a strain on the protagonists of the beloved Netflix show: according to the statements of a star of the series, in fact, some scenes planned for the season finale would have been decidedly demanding from a purely physical point of view.

It is, in fact, stunt and fight scenes rather hard to deal with, to the point of even pushing a professional actor like Kevin Alejandro to feel a minimum of fear in reading what he would soon be called upon to stage.

The actor who portrays Dan Espinoza in the series explained: “The first thing I did was isolate myself from everything related to fighting and ask myself: ‘What the story says? Why is this happening? What is happening to my character? What is the goal? Once I looked at it from an actor’s point of view, however, all I had to do was trust Vlad, our stunt coordinator, who along with the rest of the team would put up a formidable battle. And they did it. […] When I first read it I was thrilled but also very scared, because at that moment you still don’t know how to do all this“.

The showrunner, meanwhile, has returned to talk about the choice of Dennis Haysbert as God of Lucifer; Instead, it seems that the LGBTQ + community has something to say about Lucifer.