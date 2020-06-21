"I want to get out of here": former Leverkusen manager revealed Chicharito Hernández's discontent when he played for Van Gaal's Manchester United

Share it:

Premier League described the signing of Chicharito Hernández as one of the best in history (Photo: Twitter / @ManUtd_Es)

A few weeks ago it was 10 years since the signing of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández with Manchester United. Although the Premier League rated the transaction as one of the best in history, the Mexican's experience with the Reds Devils was not always pleasant.

After his departure from Real Madrid, Chicharito lived its second stage with Manchester United, which was undergoing a restructuring after Alex Ferguson's retirement. Louis van Gaal, in charge of that team's bench, relegated the striker to the stands in 2015.

Therefore, several teams sought the services of the historic scorer of the Mexican team. One of them was the Bayer Leverkusen of the Bundesliga from Germany, which would end up being Hernández's next destination in his experience on the Old Continent.

Javier had a short stay at Bayer Leverkusen (Photo: AP)

"I'm honest, I didn't have the feeling that I was going to be able to take him to (Bayer) Leverkusen, I began to have contact with his agent and we realized that with the Manchester United team he did not play, "said Jonas Boldt, former director of the Teutonic club, in an interview with ESPN.

In a match where the English team went to Belgium, Boldt and Hernández met. "After the game we talked to Javier and he said: 'I want to get out of here because the coach doesn't use me.'"revealed.

“We were only three days in the transfer market and I went immediately to Manchester to finish the pass. I remember Javier arrived on the last day of transfers and it was a great success ”Boldt recalled.

Louis van Gaal, in charge of that team's bench, relegated the striker to the stands in 2015 (Photo: File)

However, the Aspirin team would have to modify its painting so that the Mexican star would shine in all its glory. "We realized that the 'Chicharito' profile was good, but we had to help him, the team generated many opportunities"he explained.

The idea of Roger Schmidt, coach of the Leverkusen in 2015, “it was always playing forward and We knew that if someone like Javier came with his quality and his experience, he would succeed ”added the former manager.

(Javier Hernández) adapted very well in the dressing room, he helped the young people, he adapted very well and quickly became one of us, I think that was a big part of his success

In a match where the English team went to Belgium, Boldt and Hernández met (Photo: Twitter / @ManUtd_Es)

After his first season in Germany, Chicharito had 26 scores. However, in its second year, the squad had a game loss and only Javier only scored 13 goals, which led to his departure from Germany to return to England with West Ham United.

“I think that getting to that level lacks a bit of luck. He lacked the luck that a large club in Europe needed him at his best or had a coach who really valued him, because with his ability I think that in a club like Barcelona or in Real Madrid he would have scored many more goals, In his time at Real Madrid there were players like Ronaldo or Benzema and it was very difficult for them to use it. I really don't understand why the coach always used the others, but I think when he played he also scored his goals ”, he detailed.

With us in Leverkusen he found a game system that favored him and he did not have the same luck to find it in his time at Real Madrid and his return to Manchester

Chicharito Hernández is now with the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS (Photo: AFP)

Now Hernandez is with the Los Angeles Galaxy, Blondt pointed out was something the striker constantly thought about. "In his head he always went back to the American continent, It is a market where there are many countrymen and close to their family, "he said.

“Since Javier was in Leverkusen, many offers and questions came to me about clubs in the United States, but at that time he wanted to continue in Europe and at this moment perhaps the right club came, the club he was looking for and for he was the right time to leave. Javier always had a very clear plan of what he wanted to do ”, ended the now current sports director of Hamburg.

