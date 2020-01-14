“I want handsome grandchildren”: Roberto Palazuelos asks his son to take care of the race and not mix

Share it:

Roberto Palazuelos He has always been a controversial character, however, since his reality show in MtvEverything has gotten out of control due to his strange comments.

The Black Diamond he has confessed that one of the best facets of his life is fatherhood and that he loves his son Roberto Jr., who had with Yadira Garza

My biggest pride is my son. He is a super sportsman and we share many things together (…) Robertito is my greatest blessing ”

However, he has made several requests to the young man, like nunca marry for joint property or that please "do not mix race".

Palazuelos He is very worried that his son will marry an ugly woman, since wants to have handsome grandchildren, so he asked him to be careful when choosing his partner.

I want to have handsome grandchildren, I don't want Robertito to rave … Take good care of your race, don't mix. ”

However, as a good entrepreneur, Roberto knows that any request has a pricethat's why He promised to buy him a car, when "I arrived with a pretty girlfriend."

In the same episode The Black Diamond He gave a very special chain to Roberto Jr., who confessed that his father never gives him this kind of gifts.

He almost never gives me beautiful and expensive gifts. Thank you for the gift pa ’; I want to follow your legacy. ”

On the request to marry for separate property, The businessman explained that he does not want any woman to keep his life's work.

I say two things to my son since I was 14 or 15 years old: Look son, if I were to die, nothing more swear to me for God than ever in life you will marry for joint property. That you are not going to give all the effort of my life to a person who will later take it away from you. Marry for separation of property, each his own.

He also explained that women are beautiful "but they are complicated, they are very expensive, they are the most expensive there is, so you must go training ” and asked him to "never leave", because he has to be a "bastard".

