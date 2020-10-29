‘I want a happy ending for my Queen Maeve’

What’s in store for Queen Maeve the third season of The Boys? In this second round of episodes, the super played by Dominique McElligott has played a fundamental role (especially on the season finale), but now it’s time to look to the future and the actress seems to have very clear ideas about it.

Despite the knowledge that the comic does not reserve good things for Queen MaeveIn fact, McElligott says she is still hopeful that the Amazon show will lead her character towards the path of definitive redemption, making her something more than a simple survivor.

“Well, that’s her gripe, that’s all for Maeve. As an actress who plays Maeve this is the focus of the matter that I feel when I play a scene. Is it really hopeless? What I love about his journey is precisely this constant ‘live or die’ situation. Will he find his redemption? He will manage not only to survive but also to be happy? In the sense of moving forward, is this possible for Maeve? We hope there is a happy ending for her … Even though she has read the comic. We will try to pretend we haven’t read it“explained McElligott.

