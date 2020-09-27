“I waited to be single out of respect for Cole Sprouse”

Lili Reinhart continues to be talked about: after attacking the most toxic fans of Riverdale, go back to talking about his coming out and the separation from colleague Cole Sprouse.

The actress she proudly declared herself bisexual and fervent supporter of movements that aim to legitimize any sexual orientation, for this reason she decided to give an interview for LGBTQ&A podcast:

“I didn’t want to put my ex in a bad position. I think it would have been a little weird to come out while I was in a straight relationship. That’s why I didn’t declare myself bisexual until I got out of that relationship. It’s easy for people to say ‘Oh, but stay with a straight man’. I don’t know, maybe I was looking for something different when I was in that relationship, so I didn’t think about coming out yet. In the end it felt more natural to me in the way it went. “

The actress admitted that she felt enough insecure at the moment of his announcement: she feared that people would judge her and consider her statement as a way to get attention, but in the end it was pleasantly surprised by the support messages sent by her fans, many of whom thanked her personally.

Reinhart also wanted to remember Luke Perry in his new book, as filming finally began on Riverdale 5.