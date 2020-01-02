“I wait for you with a lot of love”: With PHOTO of his booty, Caeli welcomes 2020

The youtuber Caeli He surprised his fans with an attractive image with which he seeks to say goodbye to the year 2019 that is almost a few hours away from finishing.

And it is that a few months ago, the internet celebrity revealed that he had been the victim of an attempted abuse by others influencers.

As Caeli he moved at the beginning of the year to The AngelsThe young woman said that at a party, a supposed friend gave her some drinks that she suspected had been adulterated and even kissed her.

Although she did not give the name of the subject that was propagated with her, some fans deduced that it would be Yoao Cabrera, another influencer.

In your Instagram account, Caeli He published a photo where he wears a tight gray sports outfit, while back to the camera and shows off his figure. In a message that accompanies the image, the influencer He says he wants to leave this year behind and has become someone stronger.

I want to leave 2019 behind. It has been a year of much teaching that has made me stronger and stronger. I have opened the eyes of so many damn people in the world and how much we have to take care of ourselves and protect ourselves. Goodbye 2019, I wait for you with a lot of love 2020 (sic) ”said the youtuber.

It may interest you:

Maluma will leave the closet in 2020: Mhoni Vidente predicts “total liberation”

We see faces! Influence boasted luxuries and burned; I lived between dirt and excrement