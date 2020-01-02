“I try not to stay in the comfort zone”

Share it:

His promising film debut, with ‘Gypsy Soul’ (Chus Gutiérrez, 1995) followed difficult years for Pedro Alonso (Vigo, 1971). "I appeared strong, but then I collapsed quickly, I missed the train and even disappeared from the profession", recognize. The recovery came with television and series like ‘Gran Hotel’, ‘The embassy’ and ‘The paper house’. Now he returns to his film career as the psycho star of ‘The silence of the swamp.’

How is Q, the protagonist?

He is a very introspective and very dissociated guy who has nothing to do with the Berlin of ‘The paper house’. He is the most damaged character of how many I have made. What keeps it well hidden inside is like an acid that when it leaves it destroys everything around it. The charm of the film, which is very nihilistic, lies in magnetic characters, in which Nacho Fresneda and Carmina Barrios are great and make the imagination fly.

Was the shooting very complicated?

It was hard because I shot 95 percent of the film alone and without dialogues (it should be clarified that his character usually speaks off), but with Marc Vigil, the director, I have a fraternal relationship. We had worked together in ‘The Ministry of Time’ and we hardly needed to talk to each other to understand each other, so we made a promise to work together whenever possible.

Embroider the bad papers: Diego in ‘Gran Hotel’, Berlin in ‘The paper house’, Villar in ‘The embassy’.

Protagonicé three years in the television of Galicia ‘Father Casares’, a comedy of white humor very popular there. A kind of ‘Doctor in Alaska’ Galician, with a cure instead of a doctor. Many said: He is sentenced to be Father Casares forever. Then, Carlos Sedes, one of the filmmakers of this series, talked about me at the Bambú production company when he assumed the direction of ‘Gran Hotel’, and they gave me the role of Diego. I was in the antipodes of Father Casares and I went from the profile of the young court to that of mature and murky antagonists.

Will we see it soon in other types of records?

I try not to stay in the comfort zone. I'd rather take a chance. That does not mean making very different characters, but that they provide me with a spiritual return, because I give them so much. I do not want to frivolize. I have lived the hardest part of the profession, but now the phenomenon of La casa de papel gives me personal and work stability, it offers me the option of saying no and it has put me in focus in a much wider talent market. Accessing quality of work is not easy. Although I am cautious because experience has taught me that these milestones are over.

Will there be many novelties in the fourth season of ‘The paper house’, which will premiere on April 3?

The plot line of the third season will continue, with the assault on the Bank of Spain. I cannot add more, although I have the impression that something very fat could happen later with Berlin. My novelty in 2020 is that I will publish my first book, "Philip", a novel about a Roman soldier, which is the story of a spiritual initiation.