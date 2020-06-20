"I tried to revive her, but it was useless": Lewis Hamilton's deep pain after the death of his dog

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lewis Hamilton expressed his sadness at the death of his dog Coco

A few days before the start of the season Formula 1 after the postponement of the calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lewis Hamilton suffered a painful loss. The Mercedes driver reported that this Friday his bitch Coco died, who was his faithful companion several years ago.

"Last night around 9 o'clock my beautiful girl Coco died at home, with the family around her," said Hamilton in a post he made on his Instagram account. The dog, a bulldog, allegedly died of a heart attack. "I tried to revive it, but it was useless", she related in pain.

The English pilot also recalled how difficult Coco's life had been in the beginning. After being born with multiple health problems, her breeder had decided to sacrifice her Because he did not have the financial means to face the treatments he needed. "She had to go through many things to become the active and loving bitch that she was," said the six-time champion of the highest category of world motorsport.

The bulldog was six years old and allegedly died of cardiac arrest

On Friday, six-year-old Coco had had a great day. According to Hamilton, I had seen her happier than ever. He also said that they had a very special moment playing together. "I'm going to miss his snoring and how happy he was when he saw me," he said.

"Naturally my heart is broken, but I hope he is in a better place with my aunt Diane, "concluded the pilot, who has another bulldog named Roscoe.

Hamilton is one of the most popular athletes who fights for animal rights. Days ago, he even published a message against the killing of bulls in Spain. "Don't let torture disguise itself as a culture," wrote on social networks. The Englishman is the only vegan Formula 1 driver and together with figures such as the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, he usually financially supports organizations that share his values.

Hamilton uploaded many photos with Coco to his social networks

The Mercedes racer will aim this year for a seventh world title within three weekends, when he starts a championship with numerous postponements and cancellations due to the covid-19 pandemic, which will be launched -after announcing the first eight races of the season, all of them in Europe; and in the absence of knowing the rest of the tests that will make up the 2020 calendar – with the Austrian Grand Prix, at the Red Bull Ring of Spielberg, in Styria.

I KEPT READING:

Lewis Hamilton asked Spain to prohibit the killing of bulls and received a wave of criticism: "Do not allow torture to disguise itself as culture"

Former Formula 1 Alex Zanardi suffered a terrible accident with his bicycle: he collided head-on with a truck and is in serious condition

The Ferrari star who drove through the streets of Maranello and surprised the people: "Sorry if I woke you up this morning, I was just going to work"

Special report: Fangio and Stewart's wards, Senna's bad omen, and 41 other stories from everyone who was killed in Formula 1