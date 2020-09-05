“I too am a victim of cyberbullying”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Millie Bobby Brown has recently shown herself as Enola Holmes in the trailer for the new Netflix movie and, while waiting to resume filming of Stranger Things season 4, the actress posed for the well-known British magazine Who What Wear, for which he also granted an interview, where he got to talk about work and personal life.

Regarding his role as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the most famous detective in history, Millie told how she was totally absorbed by the work on the set:

“I wanted to be a part of the casting and writing process, and in general every level of production for the film. When I lived in London, it was difficult for me to be able to imagine myself as a typical strong London figure. After reading the book (by Enola Holmes, ed), I felt I had finally found a character who could connect with me. My sister and I thought: this character must definitely be shown“

Asked about the difficulties for a very young girl to be able to make friends due to the profession of actress, Brown said that: “my family are my best friends, I talk and compare with them every day, even for work”. Millie and her sister Paige they are currently teaming up to produce the Netflix movie A Time Lost.

Finally, the young interpreter of Eleven she also talked about her private life, telling how she was a victim of cyberbullismo, after the advertising campaign made for Louis Vuitton:

“I suffered a lot from cyberbullying. I think social media can be a place of violence and resentment. When people go to my Instagram page, I would like to show them a real person, who can be themselves, and who is positive and happy.“

To celebrate the interview and her photoshoot, Millie posted on her account Instagram a post depicting the cover and another shot granted for the magazine (found at the bottom of the news).

Recall that the film Enola Holmes will be released on Netflix on September 23rd.