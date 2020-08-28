“I thought he wouldn’t have more than one season”

Share it:

Stranger Things is, without a doubt, one of the most popular and loved series of recent years. Although it is now in its fourth season, initially no one thought it would reap such success.

Natalia Dyer she revealed that she wasn’t sure if the series would survive after the first season. So his notoriety was something totally unexpected: “Nobody knew if we would continue after we finished filming the first season. There was a goodbye air on set, we thought we would never see each other again.”

Dyer later admitted that too Netflix didn’t seem to realize that the series could have been such a success in fact, the well-known streaming platform gave the cast only one day of training on how to manage interviews and PR, only explaining to them how to handle the most insidious questions and avoid spoilers.

“Nobody had any idea how successful the show was going to be,” the performer said Nancy Wheeler. “There was no preparation – there could not have been, even if we had known. It was a surprising and overwhelming shock. Only then did we realize it.”

This sudden fame, however, according to Natalie Dyer was not entirely positive, as it led to an excessive sexualization of the young actors of Stranger Things by the media, despite the fact that they are still minors. Meanwhile, fans of the series are wondering when production of Stranger Things 4 could resume. Probably next September. We’ll see.