"I think there is no more Badabun, friends"; Lizbeth Rodríguez reveals her future (VIDEO)

Lizbeth Rodriguez, who became known as the host of the program ‘Exposing infidels’, responded to the controversy arisen by the allegations of harassment filed against the CEO of the company Badabun

“Friends, I owe you many answers and as you saw in my stories I asked you to send me all your questions. I think I owe them the truth and it's time to close cycles, ”said the young presenter on her channel Youtube.

In its video, that exceeds 40 minutes long, Lizbeth Rodriguez confessed that what happened around Badabun In recent days it left her sad, overwhelmed, disappointed and even bewildered.

The native of the city of Tijuana revealed that he never realized the abuses perpetrated by the CEO César Morales Jiménez; In addition, he clarified that she was never harassed and that she does not have a romantic relationship with partners of Badabun

Lizbeth Rodriguez He received some attacks in his dynamic of receiving questions about what happened, so he said that neither his life is ‘disgusting’ nor his son ‘fake’. In that same sense, he said that he did walk with Tavo Betancourt.

On the other hand, he excused himself by saying that he did not raise his voice about the alleged mistreatment because she did not know and his classmates never informed him of his plans to reveal what was happening.

Lizbeth Rodríguez's plans

When asked if he will continue in Badabun, the young woman said she feels bad for her friends who don't have a job and even talked about what will come for that company after the scandal.

“It hurts a lot to give this answer, but I have many friends who lost their jobs (…) I think there is no more Badabun, friends. There is no way to continue with something that no longer exists, ”said the driver.

Because of this, Lizbeth Rodriguez will continue with the exercise of the performance and continue with its series "Secrets" and other pending projects.

