"I take his right and his head for my perfect player", Kyrgios confesses which tennis player he admires

In times of confinement, it has become fashionable among athletes to interact with their followers. This time it was the Australian tennis player, Kyrgios, who has shared a live video with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Among the crowd of comments and questions that both have answered, was that of echoose your perfect tennis player, and the first name that has come to the Australian's mind has been Spanish: "Nadal, I grab your right, next to Kokkinakis', and your head."

Also, he wanted to complete his perfect player by adding "Karlovic's serve, Djokovic's backhand and mobility, Federar's cut, Roger and Sock's volley and Miñaur's speed".

