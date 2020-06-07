I saw them both fight: Muhammad Ali would have humiliated Tyson before knocking him out

We would have seen the record fight for audiences, ticket sales and betting. There would have been no mention of anything else in the world of sports from two months before until the eternity of the legend. Imagine just going up to Tyson's ring with his wide black pants, his white towel on the thick steel neck and that intimidating look … And on the other side how the crowd would have gone mad when warning a concentrated Ali, with his eyes fixed and taciturn in her white coat. Two true ancient gladiators with no strident music, no costumes, no diving suits, no circus, ready to fight and secure their lives because a fight of such magnitude would have meant to each of them not less than 200 million dollars plus the royaltis generated by the different platforms.