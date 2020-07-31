I robot: the film with Will Smith who completely betrayed the spirit of Asimov's tales

Share it:

He's back on TV tonight I, robot, a science fiction classic from the early 2000s directed by Alex Proyas and starring Will Smith, vaguely inspired by the anthology of the same name in which the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov describes the famous Three Laws of Robotics.

We say vaguely why the movie with the superstar of Bad Boys freely reinterprets every other aspect of the work of the Russian naturalized American writer: this anarchic aspect towards the original material has never gone down to the writer's fans, although the reference book is not a real novel but a collection of short stories sui generis, a sort of complex series of small logical puzzles freely connected to each other very difficult to adapt in a linear script.

Originally, however, an attempt was made to follow the path of fidelity: with a script titled "Hardwired" and a classic murder mystery at the center of the story, the story had to be much more about the cryptic style of Asimov's "three laws". Screenwriter Jeff Vintar spent two years working on the script, and after reading it Isaac Asimov's heirs called him 'more Asimov than Asimov'. However the material, described as a philosophical thriller, was adapted by several other writers, some credited others not, such as Akiva Goldsman, Lawrence Konner and Mark Rosenthal, with Vintar fired and then called back to report.

In the meantime, however, the film had become a big budget science fiction action in the wake of the summer blockbusters completely different from the starting idea, and some of the worst ideas from the last script had come directly from 20th Century Fox boss Tom Rothman, and obviously could not be changed.

Director Alex Proyas himself had several altercations with Rothman, who wanted to change the ending to make it more comical by threatening a few days before the film's premiere. Proyas said he wanted to write a book about the bad experience that was the production of the film, who described how to 'try to run a marathon with someone constantly throwing chairs at you', but friends warned him that if he did he would never work in Hollywood again. He gave up on the idea, but would later direct only Signals from the future (2009) e Gods of Egypt (2016).

