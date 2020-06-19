"I request the dismissal of Ana Gabriela Guevara": the response of a deputy for the complaints against the head of the Conade

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The former sprinter has refused to appear before the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies (Photo: Government of Mexico / Cuartoscuro)

There are already several complaints against Ana Gabriela Guevara, holder of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (Conade). However, the official assures that the accusations are false.

Still, the former sprinter has refused to appear before the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies. On several occasions, the legislative body has requested that he appear, but there have only been negative responses from Guevara.

“We have looked for it on different occasions. On several occasions we have invited her ”, confirmed in an interview with Infobae Mexico the deputy of the National Action Party (PAN), Miguel Alonso Riggs Baeza.

Miguel Alonso Riggs Baeza, secretary of the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

He noted that the former athlete will have to appear sooner or later to the Chamber of Deputies to appear. He explained that from September, the secretaries will have to attend the legislative compound to talk about the progress of their administrations.

"When she will have to face the Chamber of Deputies, it will necessarily be when the secretaries have to appear, which is from September. Hence there is a role of appearance of the different officials, "explained the member of the Sports Commission.

He recalled that in Ana Gabriela's last appearance, he filed a complaint for a deviation in the High Performance Sports Fund (Fodepar) for 61.2 million pesos. Likewise, he pointed out that, from this investigation, the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) indicated that the deviation was for 50 million pesos.

The SFP, the agency in charge of Irma Eréndira Sandoval, initiated an ex officio procedure to investigate the events denounced by the businessmen (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

"The public function audit has determined that there is a capital damage of 50 million pesos. When are you going to go get them? ”, questioned the legislator for the state of Chihuahua.

In addition, he spoke of his partner in the legislative instance, Ana Laura Bernal Camarena, deputy of the Labor Party (PT) and substitute for Guevara in the Lower House, where he occupies his seat while the former athlete is in charge of the Conade. This is because she was also involved in the corruption case against Veracruz businessmen.

“The accusations don't even touch them. Yes it goes to the Commissions and he has presented an initiative out there that does not seem very profound to me. He does not participate much and she does not get into that topic. The truth is that she has no greater tools to defend the indefensible, "said Riggs Baeza.

Armida Adriana Ramírez Corral and Ana Gabriela Guevara were denounced by Veracruz businessmen (Photo: Courtesy)

Finally, he stressed his position that the owner of the Conade should leave his position. “As a deputy, in a singular way, I already asked that the director be replaced. I have done it in plenary, from my seat, in Commissions and through the media, "he said.

To an express question if he will continue to ask, the deputy replied: "I request the dismissal of Ana Gabriela Guevara as head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport".

And it is that in less than a month, the official accumulates two criminal complaints before the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR). Both presented by the company Cocinas Industriales Multifuncionales de Calidad S.A. de C.V. (CIMCSA); one for extortion in a tender and the other for attempted murder, after the complainants were attacked with firearms.

At the same time, the SFP, through Conade's Internal Control Body (OIC), initiated an ex officio procedure to investigate the events denounced by the Veracruz businessmen. These were summoned to testify on the matter next week.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Conade presented health protocol to athletes preparing for Tokyo 2020

Businessmen who denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara for corruption suffered an attack with firearms

Amid corruption allegations, Ana Guevara said that it is impossible to triangulate with Fodepar

"He won his gold medal for corruption", sentenced a deputy on the accusations against Ana Guevara