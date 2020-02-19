“I really wanted to be a mom”: Sherlyn reveals details of her pregnancy

Share it:

Singer Sherlyn revealed the ultrasound video of his baby of just 3 and a half months of gestation.

The 34-year-old artist provided the material exclusively to the program Javier Poza in Formula, after the magazine Hi! reveal that Sherlyn decided to have a child on her own.

In an interview with Javier Poza, the former soap opera member Class 406 He explained that he does not like the name of “single mother”, since he considers it irrelevant.

I'm shocked to say ‘single mother’, because you're a mom and period. How many times do you not feel alone being in a relationship? (…) I am a mother at the moment even if I don't have it in my arms, ”he said.

Being a mother makes you feel “super powerful”

Sherlyn He considered that the love of a couple "is fallible" and has always had the idea of ​​being a mother, since creating a life makes him feel "super powerful."

He added that he kept the secret of his pregnancy for months and that only yesterday he informed his mother and sister of his decision. He explained that he had to go to a sperm bank in NY because in Mexico there is no such organization.

The actress considered that successful women should not give up motherhood for having a successful career and vice versa. He claimed that his baby will be born in Mexico and will have dual citizenship, since she is Mexican-American, she claimed.

Sherlyn He mentioned that until he is weeks away from giving birth, he will continue working, either in one of his restaurants, which will open the third branch very soon, or in the play Harpies.

